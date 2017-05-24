Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin venerates St Nicholas's relics in Cathedral of the Savior

Society & Culture
May 24, 21:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin came to Moscow's downtown Cathedral of the Savior to venerate the relics of St Nicholas the Wonderworker that arrived in Moscow from Bari, Italy

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin came to Moscow's downtown Cathedral of the Savior on Wednesday to venerate the relics of St Nicholas the Wonderworker that arrived in Moscow from Bari, Italy, on Sunday.

Read also
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Patriarch Kirill welcomes Saint Nicholas relics in Moscow

Prior to visiting the cathedral Putin came to the official residence of the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I. He congratulated the Patriarch on the occasion of patron saint's day and also had a meeting with the visiting head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Pope Tawadros II.

"This event (the delivery of a fragment of St Nicholas's relics from Bari to Russia TASS) became possible thanks to an agreement reached at a meeting between Patriarch Kirill I and Pope of Rome Francis I," Putin said. "It's a big event for Orthodox Christian believers."

"We're thankful to Pope Francis I and the Holy See for the decision they took following the Patriarch's request," he said, adding that Russia attached significance to the promotion of inter-Church relations.

"The Church plays a really important role in building bridges between peoples," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
3
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
4
Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementation
5
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
6
Putin meets with visiting Philippine leader
7
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама