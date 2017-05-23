Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Federal agency confirms 'Far Eastern hectare' project with famous martial artist

Society & Culture
May 23, 18:21 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Russian media reported earlier that US actor Steven Seagal, who was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016, may take part in this project

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, May 23. /TASS/. A Russian federal agency confirmed on Tuesday that a project on promoting the so-called "Far Eastern hectare" is under development and a famous martial artist may take part in it.

Read also
Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal may star in TV show on getting free land in Russia's Far East

"In August 2016, a representative of a world famous martial artist who holds Russian citizenship contacted the Agency for Development of Human Capital in the Far East with a proposal to launch a project aimed at the promotion of sports and the Far-Eastern Hectare program. The agency is ready to support the project and has started cooperation with the athlete and his representative," the agency’s press service said.

Russian media reported earlier that US actor Steven Seagal, who was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016, may take part in this project.

However, the actor’s agent Anar Reyband later denied the report that Seagal will get a hectare of land in the Far Eastern Primorye region and build a sports center there. He stressed that Seagal’s name was used without permission.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
18
Cannes Film Festival fashion trends through the years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
2
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to get free land in Russia's Far East
3
Russia calls on Syrian opposition to form consolidated platform for talks with government
4
Lavrov reveals some of Macedonia's opposition endanger national security
5
Russia’s state arms seller to showcase drones with proven combat record in Syria
6
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
7
Venezuela to import 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat per month
TOP STORIES
Реклама