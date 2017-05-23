Federal agency confirms 'Far Eastern hectare' project with famous martial artist

Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy May 23, 18:59
WADA delegation to visit Moscow this week to help with membership reinstatementSport May 23, 18:48
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroadWorld May 23, 18:41
Russian scientists master stimulating neurons with infrared irradiationScience & Space May 23, 18:37
Global research team cracks bacteria transmission codes to combat drug-resistant strainsScience & Space May 23, 17:44
Ukrainian politician warns imposing TV language quotas may deepen rift in societyWorld May 23, 17:06
Russia to host 2017, 2018 FIFA Cups at highest possible level — Putin to InfantinoSport May 23, 16:32
Russian rotocraft producer and Gazprom to modify helicopters for offshore deposit projectsBusiness & Economy May 23, 16:21
Chechen human rights ombudsman slams LGBT persecution claims as hypeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 16:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK, May 23. /TASS/. A Russian federal agency confirmed on Tuesday that a project on promoting the so-called "Far Eastern hectare" is under development and a famous martial artist may take part in it.
"In August 2016, a representative of a world famous martial artist who holds Russian citizenship contacted the Agency for Development of Human Capital in the Far East with a proposal to launch a project aimed at the promotion of sports and the Far-Eastern Hectare program. The agency is ready to support the project and has started cooperation with the athlete and his representative," the agency’s press service said.
Russian media reported earlier that US actor Steven Seagal, who was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016, may take part in this project.
However, the actor’s agent Anar Reyband later denied the report that Seagal will get a hectare of land in the Far Eastern Primorye region and build a sports center there. He stressed that Seagal’s name was used without permission.