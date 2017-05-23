Federal agency confirms 'Far Eastern hectare' project with famous martial artist

VLADIVOSTOK, May 23. /TASS/. A Russian federal agency confirmed on Tuesday that a project on promoting the so-called "Far Eastern hectare" is under development and a famous martial artist may take part in it.

"In August 2016, a representative of a world famous martial artist who holds Russian citizenship contacted the Agency for Development of Human Capital in the Far East with a proposal to launch a project aimed at the promotion of sports and the Far-Eastern Hectare program. The agency is ready to support the project and has started cooperation with the athlete and his representative," the agency’s press service said.

Russian media reported earlier that US actor Steven Seagal, who was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016, may take part in this project.

However, the actor’s agent Anar Reyband later denied the report that Seagal will get a hectare of land in the Far Eastern Primorye region and build a sports center there. He stressed that Seagal’s name was used without permission.