Federal agency confirms 'Far Eastern hectare' project with Seagal under development

VLADIVOSTOK, May 23. /TASS/. A Russian federal agency confirmed on Tuesday that a project on promoting the so-called "Far Eastern hectare" is under development and US actor Steven Seagal, who was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016, may take part in it.

The press service of the Agency for Development of Human Capital in the Far East said that in August 2016 a representative of the Hollywood actor put forward a proposal on creating a project aimed at promoting sports and a state program on offering free land to Russian citizens in the Far East.

The agency was ready to support the project and started cooperating with Seagal and his representative and also Igor Gorbunov, a producer of the TV company Art Style. During the talks, Gorbunov received confirmation from the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) that it was ready to provide broadcasting time for the project on one of its channels.

"The producer and his group were interested in the lands in the Primorye region," the press service said.

The agency has not received official confirmation that Seagal will be replaced in the project, but information about this was discussed during the talks.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the regional administration said that Seagal plans to star in a TV show on how to get a hectare of land in the Far Eastern Primorye region. "Steven Seagal plans to get a hectare in Primorye and a new project of the Rossiya-1 TV channel will be about this. TV viewers will be provided with details on all stages through which Steven Seagal will go - starting from choosing a land plot to filing an application before obtaining the ownership," the press service said.

However, the actor’s agent Anar Reyband later denied the report, stressing that Seagal’s name was used without permission. He said there were only some ideas about this, which cannot be called a particular project.

The Primorye region’s administration said that the Krasny Kvadrat (Red Square) company, which is the operator of the TV project, asked the local department of property and land relations in early 2017 to allow Seagal to get the land plot.

"Yesterday, the operator gave us the confirming documents," the regional administration’s press service said.

Director General of the Krasny Kvadrat group Ilya Krivitsky said that the Rossiya-1 TV channel had not ordered the services of the company on making a TV project about how Seagal would get a hectare of land in Primorye.

Starting from February 1, 2017 every Russian citizen is entitled to file an application for getting a hectare of land in any region of Russia’s Far East for free. More than 35,000 Russians have filed applications to get the so-called "Far Eastern hectare" in Primorye. The first 2,900 land plots have been already allotted. The Primorye region accounts for more than one third of all applications to get land in the Far East.