Sochi resident wins record-breaking $6.5 mln lottery jackpot

McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:29
Moscow has not yet decided on response if Kiev introduces visasRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:09
Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:00
Prime minister says Serbia refrains from joining NATO to avoid rift in societyWorld May 22, 15:57
Turk who confessed to Russian pilot’s death jailed for 5 years on weapons chargesWorld May 22, 15:49
Putin to discuss anti-doping fight, meet with FIFA chiefSport May 22, 15:42
Russia to operate 15 Earth observation satellites by 2020Science & Space May 22, 15:28
Sochi resident wins record-breaking $6.5 mln lottery jackpotSociety & Culture May 22, 14:37
Expert predicts millions of Russian believers may pay homage to relics of St. NicholasSociety & Culture May 22, 14:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, May 22. /TASS/. A Sochi local has won a record-setting jackpot prize of 364,685,787 rubles (roughly $6.5 mln) in lottery, the Stoloto lottery organizers reported today.
"The ‘6 out of 45’ State Lotto will award the jackpot prize of 364,685,787 rubles to a Sochi resident," the report says.
According to Stoloto, the record-breaking jackpot ticket was sold in Sochi for 700 rubles through a mobile application. "This was a multiple bet: one field with seven numbers. The 2,943rd lucky draw had the following numbers: 11, 44, 26, 3, 22, 34," the company specified. The Stoloto lottery organizers are still waiting for the winning ticket-holder to show up.