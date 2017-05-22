Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sochi resident wins record-breaking $6.5 mln lottery jackpot

Society & Culture
May 22, 14:37 UTC+3 SOCHI

The lottery organizers are still waiting for the winning ticket-holder to show up

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Read also

Record lottery jackpot nets Novosibirsk winner $4.7 million

SOCHI, May 22. /TASS/. A Sochi local has won a record-setting jackpot prize of 364,685,787 rubles (roughly $6.5 mln) in lottery, the Stoloto lottery organizers reported today.

"The ‘6 out of 45’ State Lotto will award the jackpot prize of 364,685,787 rubles to a Sochi resident," the report says.

According to Stoloto, the record-breaking jackpot ticket was sold in Sochi for 700 rubles through a mobile application. "This was a multiple bet: one field with seven numbers. The 2,943rd lucky draw had the following numbers: 11, 44, 26, 3, 22, 34," the company specified. The Stoloto lottery organizers are still waiting for the winning ticket-holder to show up.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
18
Cannes Film Festival fashion trends through the years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow urges WTO to investigate Ukraine's sanctions against Russia
2
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — Kremlin
3
Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29
4
Maria Sharapova is back in top-200 of WTA rankings
5
Moscow has not yet decided on response if Kiev introduces visas
6
Russia, China to pour $13 bln into commercial aircraft joint venture
7
Russian diplomat says Geneva intra-Syrian talks prove effectiveness of Astana meetings
TOP STORIES
Реклама