Scientists confirm skeleton found in Turkey is 19th century Russian general

Society & Culture
May 22, 13:13 UTC+3 ANKARA

A skeleton of a man with a thick beard and moustache dressed in a late 19th century military uniform with epaulettes was found in the coffin earlier

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

ANKARA, May 22. /TASS/. Russian scientists have confirmed that the remains discovered last month in Turkey’s northeast province of Ardahan belong to a Russian general who lived there in the 19th century, the press attache of Russia’s Embassy in Ankara told TASS on Monday.

"Employees of the Russian State Military Historical Archive carried out a meticulous effort pouring over the archive’s materials," Irina Kasimova said.

Coffin with presumed remains of 19th century Russian general dug up in Turkey

They came to the conclusion that the remains found in Ardahan belong to Lt. Col. of the 78th Navaginsky Infantry Regiment of the 20th Rifle Division, Karl Rzhepetsky born in 1847. "He died on December 5, 1894 of a cerebral hemorrhage and was buried in Ardahan," she said.

Last week, the embassy conveyed a note with the Russian experts’ conclusions to Turkish authorities, the diplomat said.

"Currently, we are working with the Turkish side on further steps concerning the remains," she said, adding that the opinion of possible relatives of Rzhepetsky will be taken into consideration.

The coffin was unearthed when builders were excavating a construction pit. A skeleton of a man with a thick beard and moustache dressed in a late 19th century military uniform with epaulettes was found in the coffin. The skeleton was taken to the Kars Museum for examination.

