Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Special plane delivers relics of Saint Nicholas to Moscow

Society & Culture
May 21, 17:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Believers of Moscow parishes have gathered at Vnukovo airport where journalists are present to meet the relic

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. A special plane has delivered a fragment of the relics of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker, one of the most revered figures in Russia, to Moscow from the Italian city of Bari.

Believers of Moscow parishes have gathered at Vnukovo airport where journalists are present to meet the relic. Some of the believers are holding flowers and icons with the Saint’s depiction.

The ark with the relic of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker was moved out of Bari’s Basilica and temporarily transferred to representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church earlier on Sunday.

For the first time in almost thousand years, Orthodox believers in Russia will be able to venerate one of the most important Saints without leaving their country.

The arc with the relic of Saint Nicholas is made of noble metals and covered with a protection glass through which Orthodox Church believers in Russia will be able to see the relic.

Upon its arrival in Moscow, the arc will be moved to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow where the relic of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker will be on show through July 12.

From July 13 to July 28, the Saint’s relic will be on display in St. Petersburg.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
18
Cannes Film Festival fashion trends through the years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s possible visit to Paris neither denied nor confirmed
2
Russia captures bronze of 2017 IIHF World Championship
3
Patriarch Kirill welcomes Saint Nicholas relics in Moscow
4
Russian PM arrives in Turkey’s Istanbul to attend BSEC summit
5
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
6
Russia's Kalashnikov arms producer to build 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot
7
Putin approves Russian economic security strategy until 2030
TOP STORIES
Реклама