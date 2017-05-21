Special plane delivers relics of Saint Nicholas to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. A special plane has delivered a fragment of the relics of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker, one of the most revered figures in Russia, to Moscow from the Italian city of Bari.

Believers of Moscow parishes have gathered at Vnukovo airport where journalists are present to meet the relic. Some of the believers are holding flowers and icons with the Saint’s depiction.

The ark with the relic of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker was moved out of Bari’s Basilica and temporarily transferred to representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church earlier on Sunday.

For the first time in almost thousand years, Orthodox believers in Russia will be able to venerate one of the most important Saints without leaving their country.

The arc with the relic of Saint Nicholas is made of noble metals and covered with a protection glass through which Orthodox Church believers in Russia will be able to see the relic.

Upon its arrival in Moscow, the arc will be moved to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow where the relic of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker will be on show through July 12.

From July 13 to July 28, the Saint’s relic will be on display in St. Petersburg.