This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the inauguration ceremony in Paris, France, May 14
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plays the grand piano ahead of a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, China, May 14
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA, Las Vegas, May 14
Model Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, May 18
An aide speaks with US lawmaker Joe Crowley on Capitol Hill in Washington behind a photograph of President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, USA, May 17
British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to workers at a company in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, May 16
Mistress Of Ceremonies Monica Bellucci and French comedian Alex Lutz kiss during the Opening Ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals, France, May 17
Bullfighter Andres Roca fights his second bull during the San Pedro Regalado bullfighting fair in Valladolid, Spain, May 14
President Donald Trump speaks at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the US.Capitol in Washington, USA, May 15
Spartak Moscow's players celebrate winning the 2017 Russian Premier League title at an award ceremony after the 2016/17 Season Russian Premier League Round 29 football match against Terek Grozny at Otkrytie Arena Stadium, Russia, May 17
A view of a public art installation in Venice during the 57th International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy, May 12
A woman looks at the sculpture 'Monogram' by US artist Robert Rauschenberg during a preview of the retrospective exhibit 'Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends' at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, USA, May 16
Cars moving along snow-covered trees during a spring snowfall in the scientific research town of Akademgorodok, Russia, May 17
Russia's Maria Sharapova prepares to hit the ball during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Italy, May 14
Australian model Imogen Anthony sits in the front row during the St George Nextgen show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, May 16
