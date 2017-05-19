This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes

Australian model Imogen Anthony sits in the front row during the St George Nextgen show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, May 16 © EPA/DAVID MOIR

Russia's Maria Sharapova prepares to hit the ball during an exhibition at the Rome ancient Colosseum ahead of the Italian Open tennis tournament, Italy, May 14 © AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

A woman looks at the sculpture 'Monogram' by US artist Robert Rauschenberg during a preview of the retrospective exhibit 'Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends' at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, USA, May 16 © EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Spartak Moscow's players celebrate winning the 2017 Russian Premier League title at an award ceremony after the 2016/17 Season Russian Premier League Round 29 football match against Terek Grozny at Otkrytie Arena Stadium, Russia, May 17 © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the US.Capitol in Washington, USA, May 15 © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Mistress Of Ceremonies Monica Bellucci and French comedian Alex Lutz kiss during the Opening Ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals, France, May 17 © Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

An aide speaks with US lawmaker Joe Crowley on Capitol Hill in Washington behind a photograph of President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, USA, May 17 © AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Model Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, May 18 © AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plays the grand piano ahead of a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, China, May 14 © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Emmanuel Macron takes office as the new president of France in a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Vladimir Putin plays piano while awaiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping for bilateral talks in Beijing, Monica Bellucci kicks off Cannes Film Festival with a kiss

and other best photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS