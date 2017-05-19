Back to Main page
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes

Society & Culture
May 19, 16:54 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the inauguration ceremony in Paris, France, May 14
© REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
© REUTERS/David Becker
©  AP Photo/Alastair Grant
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
© EPA/ANDY RAIN/POOL
© Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
© EPA/Nacho Gallego
© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
© EPA/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI
© EPA/JUSTIN LANE
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
© AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
© EPA/DAVID MOIR
Emmanuel Macron takes office as the new president of France in a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Vladimir Putin plays piano while awaiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping for bilateral talks in Beijing, Monica Bellucci kicks off Cannes Film Festival with a kiss
and other best photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

