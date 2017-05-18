Back to Main page
Nobel laureate in literature Svetlana Alexievich to visit Moscow in June

Society & Culture
May 18, 13:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, several media outlets reported that Alexievch had passed away

Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Nobel laureate in literature, Belarussian author Svetlana Alexievich will visit Moscow on June 10, the chief of the Open Library project Nikolai Solodnikov, told TASS.

"The author will meet with reader audiences at the Gogol Center and the New Stage of the Aleksandrinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

Alexievich will be in Moscow on June 10 and in St. Petersburg on June 13.

Earlier, several media reported Alexievch’s death. In doing so they cited French Culture Minister Francoise Nissen’s tweet, though her page did not carry the "verified account" badge.

Svetlana Alexievich is a professional journalist and documentary essayist. In the mid-1980s she won wide acclaim for her book of documentary stories The Unwomanly Face of War.

