Putin vows support for Islamic World

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the participants in the meeting of the Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group and the Ninth International Economic Summit dubbed Russia - Islamic World. The message has been published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"Today, many Muslim countries are facing serious challenges, including terrorism and violent extremism, growing ethnic and religious contradictions, economic and social difficulties," the message reads. "I would like to stress that the Islamic World can fully count on Russia’s support and cooperation."

Putin went on to say that Russia was ready to boost regional cooperation with its partners in the fight against terrorism and in the search for peaceful ways to resolve crises. "I am confident that by joining our efforts, we can do much to strengthen global security and stability, as well as to build a fair and democratic world order, free of any kind of intolerance, discrimination and military dictate," the Russian president added.

The third meeting of the Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group is for the first time taking place in Chechnya’s capital of Grozny on May 16-17. After the meeting concludes, its participants will move to Kazan, where the Ninth International Economic Summit dubbed Russia - Islamic World will be held on May 18-20.