Soviet cinema sex symbol Oleg Vidov dies in US

WASHINGTON, May 16. /TASS/. Soviet cinema sex symbol of his generation Oleg Vidov has died on Tuesday in his home in Westlake Village, California, USA at the age of 73, his widow Joan Borsten told TASS.

According to Borsten, her husband died of cancer complications.

Oleg Vidov appeared in some 50 films since 1960. He starred in such films as The Headless Horseman and Moscow, My Love. He worked with world-acclaimed film directors, including Sergei Bondarchuk (Waterloo).

Even before moving to the United States in 1985, he appeared in many foreign films. While in the United States, he played in many Hollywood productions, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mickey Rourke, Warren Beattly and other Hollywood stars.

In 1988, Vidov and his wife co-founded a company to restore old Soviet animation films. They obtained international distribution rights to the award-winning Soyuzmultfilm Studio animation library in 1992 and helped popularize Russian animation around the world. Later on, they ceded the rights to the animation library to Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov.

Apart from that, Vidov was a co-founder and chairman of the board of Malibu Beach Recovery Centre specializing in treatment of alcohol and drug addicts.