Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group to have conference in Grozny

Society & Culture
May 16, 2:31 UTC+3 GROZNY

The sides will pay special attention to the prospects for economic cooperation between Russia and Moslem nations

GROZNY, May 16. /TASS/. Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group will hold the third conference in Chechnya’s capital Grozny on May 16 and May 17. The heads of regions making up the North Caucasus Federal District, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and officials from almost thirty foreign countries are expected to attend it.

"The hosting of this conference here is important for the region and for the country in general," the Chechen Republic’s Minister for External Relations and Mass Media, Jambulat Umarov told TASS. "For us, it’s an indicator of stability and efficiency of administration by Chechnya’s President Ramzan Kadyrov, who is an authoritative leader of the Islamic world," Umarov said.

The sides will pay special attention to the prospects for economic cooperation between Russia and Moslem nations, as well as to the steps to rebuff the growing threats to security with due account of the traditional spiritual values accumulated by the Islamic culture.

"In this context, the Chechen Republic had the linking role as one of the most powerful centers of gravity in the community of Islamic countries," Umarov told TASS. "Participants in the forum would like to share experience with us and to take it from us, especially in the sphere of struggle with international terrorism and Chechnya and Russia’s integration in the global space of the Islamic civilization."

"Macroeconomics, the boosting of trade turnover between our countries and the issues related to Islamic banking are the main themes at the forum," he said.

