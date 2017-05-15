Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court rejects complaint against termination of proceedings in St. Isaac’s Cathedral case

Society & Culture
May 15, 20:12 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

The Administrative Division of the St. Petersburg City Court has ruled that the primary court’s decision should remain unchanged

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Konkov/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, May 15. /TASS/. The Administrative Division of the St. Petersburg City Court has rejected a complaint against the primary court’s decision to terminate the proceedings in the case concerning the handover of St. Isaac’s Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The Administrative Division has ruled that the Smolninsky District Court’s decision should remain unchanged, while the complaint should be rejected," Judge Yulia Ivanova announced.

Plaintiffs’ position

Read also

2,000 protest against St.Isaac Cathedral’s transfer to Orthodox Church in St. Petersburg

On March 16, the Smolninsky District Court ruled to terminate the proceedings concerning St. Petersburg’s Property Management Committee’s instruction on the use of St. Isaac Cathedral. Judge Tatyana Matusyak cited a ruling that a city court had made earlier in a similar case.

In late January, the Vasileostrovsky District Court refused to initiate proceedings on a claim against the handover of St. Isaac’s Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church, while on March 2, a complaint against this decision was rejected by the St. Petersburg City Court.

After the Smolninsky District Court announced its decision, the plaintiffs opposing the handover of the cathedral said they would file a complaint against for there actually had been no similar cases since the substantiation of the claims and the claimants were different. The plaintiffs believe the Property Management Committee’s instruction to be unlawful particularly because there were no written statement on the part of the Church concerning the cathedral’s handover, while the Museum Collections Law had been violated. The plaintiffs reiterated their position at Monday’s hearing. Meanwhile, a representative of the Property Management Committee asked the court to reject the claim saying that it did not refer to an actual violation of the plaintiffs’ rights, particularly, their right to access museum collections, while the committee’s instruction did not indicate a final decision but a plan to make preparations for the handover.

St. Isaac Cathedral issue

In January, St. Petersburg’s municipal authorities announced their decision to hand St. Isaac Cathedral over to the Russian Orthodox Church in accordance with the 2010 law on dispensing religion-related property to religious organizations. However, the building will remain the property of the city of St. Petersburg.

Read also

St Petersburg’s landmark cathedral to get patriarchal status

Kremlin rejects reports of St. Petersburg iconic cathedral transfer approved by president

Handover of St. Isaac Cathedral to Orthodox Church may become 'symbol of reconciliation'

Historical Museum’s director blasts handover of St. Isaac’s Cathedral to church

Russian Church views transfer of St Isaac's cathedral as re-establishing justice

The cathedral was built in 1818-1858 and was transformed into a museum after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. Church services were resumed at St. Isaac’s in 1990. The Cathedral is protected by the federal government and it is also on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.

According to the museum’s authorities, in 2016, about 18,000 people attended services at the St Isaac’s, including the major Christmas service and the special remembrance services for the victims the Russian A-321 jet crash over the Sinai Peninsula. In addition, around 3,900,000 tourists visited the Cathedral during the same period of time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Take a ride down memory lane through Moscow's amazing subway system
15
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov talks, Putin's hockey goals and Russia's Victory Parade
5
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Putin plays two songs about Moscow and St. Petersburg during China visit
3
First armored army in west Russia receives modernized T-72B3 tanks
4
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
5
Putin says Russia maintains working contacts with Syrian Kurds
6
Russia is developing artificial intelligence for military and civilian drones
7
Russian Navy plans to modernize five big antisubmarine ships
TOP STORIES
Реклама