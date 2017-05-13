Reports on LGBT persecution in Chechnya not confirmed - regional police

GROZNY, May 13. /TASS/. A probe launched by Chechnya’s police after publication of reports that homosexual people living in that Russian North Caucasian republic had been purportedly persecuted and killed cannot be confirmed, Chechnya’s Interior Minister Ruslan Alikhanov said on Saturday.

After Novaya Gazeta daily had published an article titled ‘Murder of Honor,’ officers of Chechnya’s police complaint department launched an agency check.

"It found out that the information circulated in the media does not have any impartial confirmation. The evidence collected during the agency check have been submitted to the Russian Investigative Department’s investigative directorate for Chechnya so that a procedural judgement can be made under Articles 144 and 145 of the Russian Criminal Code," Alikhanov was quoted as saying by the Chechen police press service.