Russian presence at 57th Venice Biennale ‘largest ever,’ says curator

VENICE, May 13. /TASS/. The 57th International Art Exhibition - Venice Biennale, titled Viva Arte Viva, opened for public on Saturday. It also features 86 national participations, including Russia, whose presence this time is large is never before.

"Our project is not about politics, it’s about the world in general, which is reflected in its title ‘Theatrum Orbis Terrarum," the commissioner of the Russian pavilion in Venice, Semyon Mikhailovsky, told TASS.

The Russian presence at the Venice Biennale this year is large and diverse as never before, said Mikailovsky, rector of St. Petersburg’s Repin State Academy Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture. "We can see a host of fellow countrymen here, and I have never seen as many Russian projects, parties, events and presentations as this time," he marked.

The Russian pavilion is more than 100 years old. The Russian national exhibition is part of the Biennale’s official program and can seek its Golden Lion.

The Venice Biennale’s opening time is from May 13 to November 26.