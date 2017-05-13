Russian presence at 57th Venice Biennale ‘largest ever,’ says curator

US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 13, 14:11
Virus attacks targeting Russian banks futile as of yet, says Central BankWorld May 13, 12:22
Virus attack targeting Russian Railways localizedWorld May 13, 11:53
Russia’s health ministry says virus attacks repelledSociety & Culture May 13, 5:02
No data leaks caused by virus attack on Russian Interior Ministry’s computersSociety & Culture May 13, 1:07
Sberbank reports attempted virus attacks on its infrastructureSociety & Culture May 13, 0:30
Francois Hollande ready to leave Elysee PalaceWorld May 12, 19:52
Russia may deliver research module to space station in 2018Science & Space May 12, 18:51
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov talks, Putin's hockey goals and Russia's Victory ParadeSociety & Culture May 12, 18:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VENICE, May 13. /TASS/. The 57th International Art Exhibition - Venice Biennale, titled Viva Arte Viva, opened for public on Saturday. It also features 86 national participations, including Russia, whose presence this time is large is never before.
"Our project is not about politics, it’s about the world in general, which is reflected in its title ‘Theatrum Orbis Terrarum," the commissioner of the Russian pavilion in Venice, Semyon Mikhailovsky, told TASS.
The Russian presence at the Venice Biennale this year is large and diverse as never before, said Mikailovsky, rector of St. Petersburg’s Repin State Academy Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture. "We can see a host of fellow countrymen here, and I have never seen as many Russian projects, parties, events and presentations as this time," he marked.
The Russian pavilion is more than 100 years old. The Russian national exhibition is part of the Biennale’s official program and can seek its Golden Lion.
The Venice Biennale’s opening time is from May 13 to November 26.