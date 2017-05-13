Russia’s health ministry says virus attacks repelled

Russia’s health ministry says virus attacks repelledSociety & Culture May 13, 5:02
MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Health Ministry has repelled virus attacks on its computers, an aide to Minister Nikita Odintsov wrote on his Twitter account.
"I hereby inform you that @MINZDRAV_RF (Health Ministry of the Russian Federation - TASS) has effectively repelled the attacks and closed vulnerabilities," he said.
Numerous ransomware attacks were reported worldwide on May 12, 2017. The virus infects computer files and extorts ransom to unblock them. The virus infected computers of the UK National Health Service, Spanish Telefonica’s computer networks, the call center of Russia’s Megafon mobile operator. Russia’s top lender Sberbank registered attempted hacker attacks on its infrastructure, though the system was not infected by viruses. The Interior Ministry reported a virus attack on its Windows-operated PCs, with around one thousand infected computers being blocked. The attack was localized, with no data leaks recorded.