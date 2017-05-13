Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No data leaks caused by virus attack on Russian Interior Ministry’s computers

Society & Culture
May 13, 1:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Volk, the Ministry’s server resources were not infected as it uses different operation systems and locally-made servers on Russia’s Elbrus microprocessor

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Skates/TASS

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The virus attack on the Russian Interior Ministry’s computers caused no information leaks, the Ministry’s Spokeswoman Irina Volk informed TASS.

"As of now the virus has been localized. There have been no inside information leaks from the Russian Interior Ministry’s information resources," she said.

On Friday, the Interior Ministry reported a virus attack on its Windows-operated PCs, with around one thousand infected computers being blocked. According to Volk, the Ministry’s server resources were not infected as it uses different operation systems and locally-made servers on Russia’s Elbrus microprocessor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov talks, Putin's hockey goals and Russia's Victory Parade
5
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metro
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit
2
Investment activity in Russia steadily growing since mid-2016 — economy minister
3
Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aide
4
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms US spy jet intercepted over Black Sea
5
TASS comments on the photographs taken during the meeting between Trump and Lavrov
6
Russia develops main engine for 5th-generation fighter jet
7
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get 17 new Sukhoi-30SM planes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама