No data leaks caused by virus attack on Russian Interior Ministry’s computers

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The virus attack on the Russian Interior Ministry’s computers caused no information leaks, the Ministry’s Spokeswoman Irina Volk informed TASS.

"As of now the virus has been localized. There have been no inside information leaks from the Russian Interior Ministry’s information resources," she said.

On Friday, the Interior Ministry reported a virus attack on its Windows-operated PCs, with around one thousand infected computers being blocked. According to Volk, the Ministry’s server resources were not infected as it uses different operation systems and locally-made servers on Russia’s Elbrus microprocessor.