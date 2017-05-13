Sberbank reports attempted virus attacks on its infrastructure

Sberbank reports attempted virus attacks on its infrastructureSociety & Culture May 13, 0:30
Francois Hollande ready to leave Elysee PalaceWorld May 12, 19:52
Russia may deliver research module to space station in 2018Science & Space May 12, 18:51
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov talks, Putin's hockey goals and Russia's Victory ParadeSociety & Culture May 12, 18:46
Russian warships to make voyages to Mediterranean and Indian Ocean in summerMilitary & Defense May 12, 18:25
Swiss National Council speaker supports fostering parliamentary ties with RussiaWorld May 12, 17:44
Russian politician sees no reasons for conflicts in ArcticBusiness & Economy May 12, 17:37
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summitBusiness & Economy May 12, 17:01
Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 12, 16:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. One of Russia’s biggest banks, Sberbank, said on Friday it has registered attempted hacker attacks on its infrastructure.
"Information security systems timely registered attempts at penetrating into the bank’s infrastructure. The bank’s network has a system if protection against such attacks. The system has not been infected by viruses," the bank’s press service told TASS.
According to the press service, the bank’s cybersecurity services have been put on high alert.
Numerous ransomware attacks were reported worldwide on May 12, 2017. The virus infects computer files and extorts ransom to unblock them. Today’s virus infected computers of the UK National Health Service, Spanish Telefonica’s computer networks, the call center of Russia’s Megafon mobile operator, etc.