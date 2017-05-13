Back to Main page
Sberbank reports attempted virus attacks on its infrastructure

Society & Culture
May 13, 0:30 UTC+3

"The system has not been infected by viruses," the bank’s press service told TASS

© EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. One of Russia’s biggest banks, Sberbank, said on Friday it has registered attempted hacker attacks on its infrastructure.

"Information security systems timely registered attempts at penetrating into the bank’s infrastructure. The bank’s network has a system if protection against such attacks. The system has not been infected by viruses," the bank’s press service told TASS.

According to the press service, the bank’s cybersecurity services have been put on high alert.

Numerous ransomware attacks were reported worldwide on May 12, 2017. The virus infects computer files and extorts ransom to unblock them. Today’s virus infected computers of the UK National Health Service, Spanish Telefonica’s computer networks, the call center of Russia’s Megafon mobile operator, etc.

