This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov meeting, Putin hits the ice and Russia's Victory Parade

Russia may deliver research module to space station in 2018Science & Space May 12, 18:51
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov meeting, Putin hits the ice and Russia's Victory ParadeSociety & Culture May 12, 18:46
Russian warships to make voyages to Mediterranean and Indian Ocean in summerMilitary & Defense May 12, 18:25
Swiss National Council speaker supports fostering parliamentary ties with RussiaWorld May 12, 17:44
Russian politician sees no reasons for conflicts in ArcticBusiness & Economy May 12, 17:37
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summitBusiness & Economy May 12, 17:01
Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 12, 16:19
Russian, South Korean presidents hold telephone conversationRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 12, 15:52
‘Neutral flag’ participation of Russian track and fielders admissible — MedvedevSport May 12, 15:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
The meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian President Vladimir Putin scoring goals in the hockey match, Victory Day military parade celebrations in Russia and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS