This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov meeting, Putin hits the ice and Russia's Victory Parade

Pregnant activists of the PeTA animal rights organisation have themselves restrained with chains and ropes in a mock stall during a protest against the cruelty of the dairy industry in Bangalore, India, May 12 © EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A view of the installation by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm during a media preview of the 57th International Art Exhibition in Giardini Park in Venice, Italy, May 11 © EPA/Zsolt Czegledi

A clown creates a huge bubble during an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, May, 9 © AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

A view of a house surrounded by floodwaters in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec, Canada, May 8 © EPA/VALERIE BLUM

Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray as others harvest wheat in a field near the central Israeli town of Modi'in, May 11 © EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Boys play soccer on a floating football field at the Muslim fishing village of Koh Panyee, notable for being built on stilts on a small island in southern Thailand, May 10 © EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-government protesters work together to aim a giant slingshot holding a glass bottle of fecal matter, at security forces blocking their march from reaching the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10 © AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

A group of Nepalese and Thai Buddhist monks attend the evening prayer at Mayadevi temple, to mark Buddha's birthday in Lumbini, Nepal, May 9 © EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as they meet for talks in the Oval Office at the White House, USA, May 10 © Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts after end of Gala match of the hockey teams of the 'Night League' at the Shayba Olympic Arena in Sochi, Russia, May 10 © EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV POOL

Fireworks go off over Moscow to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II, May 9 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Self-propelled artillery vehicles Msta S are transported by trucks after the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9 © AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Russian honour guard soldiers march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, May 7 © AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

People take part in an Immortal Regiment memorial event marking the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II, May 9 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

