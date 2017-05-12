Back to Main page
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov meeting, Putin hits the ice and Russia's Victory Parade

Society & Culture
May 12, 18:46 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

People take part in an Immortal Regiment memorial event marking the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II, May 9
People take part in an Immortal Regiment memorial event marking the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II, May 9
People take part in an Immortal Regiment memorial event marking the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II, May 9
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Russian honour guard soldiers march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, May 7
Russian honour guard soldiers march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, May 7
Russian honour guard soldiers march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, May 7
© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Self-propelled artillery vehicles Msta S are transported by trucks after the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9
Self-propelled artillery vehicles Msta S are transported by trucks after the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9
Self-propelled artillery vehicles Msta S are transported by trucks after the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 9
© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Fireworks go off over Moscow to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II, May 9
Fireworks go off over Moscow to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II, May 9
Fireworks go off over Moscow to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II, May 9
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts after end of Gala match of the hockey teams of the 'Night League' at the Shayba Olympic Arena in Sochi, Russia, May 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts after end of Gala match of the hockey teams of the 'Night League' at the Shayba Olympic Arena in Sochi, Russia, May 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts after end of Gala match of the hockey teams of the 'Night League' at the Shayba Olympic Arena in Sochi, Russia, May 10
© EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV POOL
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as they meet for talks in the Oval Office at the White House, USA, May 10
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as they meet for talks in the Oval Office at the White House, USA, May 10
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as they meet for talks in the Oval Office at the White House, USA, May 10
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
A group of Nepalese and Thai Buddhist monks attend the evening prayer at Mayadevi temple, to mark Buddha's birthday in Lumbini, Nepal, May 9
A group of Nepalese and Thai Buddhist monks attend the evening prayer at Mayadevi temple, to mark Buddha's birthday in Lumbini, Nepal, May 9
A group of Nepalese and Thai Buddhist monks attend the evening prayer at Mayadevi temple, to mark Buddha's birthday in Lumbini, Nepal, May 9
© EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Anti-government protesters work together to aim a giant slingshot holding a glass bottle of fecal matter, at security forces blocking their march from reaching the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10
Anti-government protesters work together to aim a giant slingshot holding a glass bottle of fecal matter, at security forces blocking their march from reaching the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10
Anti-government protesters work together to aim a giant slingshot holding a glass bottle of fecal matter, at security forces blocking their march from reaching the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10
© AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
Boys play soccer on a floating football field at the Muslim fishing village of Koh Panyee, notable for being built on stilts on a small island in southern Thailand, May 10
Boys play soccer on a floating football field at the Muslim fishing village of Koh Panyee, notable for being built on stilts on a small island in southern Thailand, May 10
Boys play soccer on a floating football field at the Muslim fishing village of Koh Panyee, notable for being built on stilts on a small island in southern Thailand, May 10
© EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray as others harvest wheat in a field near the central Israeli town of Modi'in, May 11
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray as others harvest wheat in a field near the central Israeli town of Modi'in, May 11
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray as others harvest wheat in a field near the central Israeli town of Modi'in, May 11
© EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Moscow's Sokolniki Park during a heavy snowfall, Russia, May 8
Moscow's Sokolniki Park during a heavy snowfall, Russia, May 8
Moscow's Sokolniki Park during a heavy snowfall, Russia, May 8
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A view of a house surrounded by floodwaters in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec, Canada, May 8
A view of a house surrounded by floodwaters in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec, Canada, May 8
A view of a house surrounded by floodwaters in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec, Canada, May 8
© EPA/VALERIE BLUM
A clown creates a huge bubble during an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, May, 9
A clown creates a huge bubble during an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, May, 9
A clown creates a huge bubble during an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, May, 9
© AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
A view of the installation by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm during a media preview of the 57th International Art Exhibition in Giardini Park in Venice, Italy, May 11
A view of the installation by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm during a media preview of the 57th International Art Exhibition in Giardini Park in Venice, Italy, May 11
A view of the installation by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm during a media preview of the 57th International Art Exhibition in Giardini Park in Venice, Italy, May 11
© EPA/Zsolt Czegledi
Pregnant activists of the PeTA animal rights organisation have themselves restrained with chains and ropes in a mock stall during a protest against the cruelty of the dairy industry in Bangalore, India, May 12
Pregnant activists of the PeTA animal rights organisation have themselves restrained with chains and ropes in a mock stall during a protest against the cruelty of the dairy industry in Bangalore, India, May 12
Pregnant activists of the PeTA animal rights organisation have themselves restrained with chains and ropes in a mock stall during a protest against the cruelty of the dairy industry in Bangalore, India, May 12
© EPA/JAGADEESH NV
The meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian President Vladimir Putin scoring goals in the hockey match, Victory Day military parade celebrations in Russia and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

