Russian Journalists’ Union asks US counterparts to stick to professional standards

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Russian Journalists’ Union has called upon the US counterparts to stick to the principles of professionalism in defiance of twists and turns in current politics. The RJU’s reaction followed publications in US media concerning the photo account of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The photos of the US president’s meeting with the Russian foreign minister presented by TASS photographer Aleksandr Shcherbak triggered an unexpectedly harsh response from some US mass media. First, some periodicals complained that only Russia’s photographer was allowed to take pictures at the protocol part of the meeting. When it turned out that a White House photographer was present there, too, some mass media said the Trump administration was angry these photographs were published openly. Some US media even speculated the Russian journalist was hypothetically able to bring eavesdropping equipment to the US presidential office.

In the meantime, the White House has made no complaints about Shcherbak’s work. US presidential spokeswoman said the permission to let a Russian reporter make photos of the Trump-Lavrov meeting was not a violation of the protocol. TASS has expressed surprise over the US media’s response and asked Russian and international organizations of journalists to express their attitude to the affair.

In a message published on its website the Russian Journalists’ Union called upon the US counterparts for retaining common sense and a balanced approach and asked them to "remember the high standards of professionalism, invariably displayed by their predecessors."

"We hope that despite the current political situation they (US mass media - TASS) will stay loyal to the principles of profession and journalistic solidarity," the RJU said.

"The Russian Journalists’ Union expresses solidarity with a colleague, photographer Aleksandr Shcherbak, who has become another target of attacks by CNN journalists and their charges of deceit and allegedly illegal publication of photographs of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the statement runs.