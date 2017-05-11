Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow Patriarch’s visit to US on horizon, says Church official

Society & Culture
May 11, 20:29 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. A visit to the U.S. by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I is on the horizon, metropolitan Ilarion, the chief of Moscow Patriarchate’s department for external Church relations told TASS on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians, currently held in Washington at the initiative of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Read also

Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in culture

"I think this is possible in the coming years," His Beatitude Ilarion said answering a question on when the Patriarch’s visit to the US might be expected.

"His Holiness [Kirill I] has already visited all the local [national] Orthodox Churches and the only Church that he hasn’t been to so far is the [autocephalous] Orthodox Church in America," he said. "I really think the Patriarch’s visit to the U.S. is somewhere on the horizon."

"We’re not discussing any specific dates yet," Metropolitan Ilarion said, adding however that he might raise the issue during conversations with the ruling bishop of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA), Metropolitan Tikhon.

Read also
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill

Patriarch Kirill: I enjoy Nordic Walking and recommend it to all

The two hierarchs will have a meeting in Washington and, on top of that, will have a joint service in the St. Nicholas’s metropolitan cathedral, OCA’s main see.

Metropolitan Tikhon, too, is taking part in the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians. He told TASS his Church would be glad to receive the Patriarch of Moscow.

The visit would naturally be highly welcome but its organization would require thorough preparations, he said and added, "I’m sure we’ll be discussing it in the future.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metro
10
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
2
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
3
Kremlin: Possible change of Russian envoy to US not linked to FBI chief dismissal
4
Archaeologists still searching for answers to treasure mystery hidden in chess figure
5
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
6
Merely sustaining Russia-US contacts now more important than ever, says expert
7
Alexander Ovechkin to skip 2017 IIHF World Championship
TOP STORIES
Реклама