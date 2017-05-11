Poll shows more than 82% approve of Putin's work

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. A total of 82.1% of Russians approve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s performance, and 52.8% praise Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s activities, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center shows.

Sociologists note that in late April the Russian president enjoyed a 81.6% approval rating. The survey conducted in the first week of May showed the president’s performance was assessed positively by 82.1% of the respondents. Dmitry Medvedev’s approval ranking also grew from 52.1% in late April to 52.8%. The cabinet’s approval rating slightly dropped from 56% in late April to the average of 55.8% during April 30-May 7.

Vladimir Putin still outshines other Russian politicians in the credibility rating: in the first week of May the rating reached 49.2% compared with 48.7%. Most respondents named Putin as the person they would entrust with important state matters. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu (15.6%) is inside the top three, having outranked Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (15.5%) by 0.1%. On the other hand, Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky tops the ‘anti-credibility’ rating.

Parliamentary parties’ ratings

United Russia’s electoral rating, that soared to this year’s record-high in mid-March of 51.4%, stood at a 49.3% average in the first week of May, which is 1.2% more than at the end of April. Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party’s rating inched up slightly by 0.1% to 12.1% during the week.

Support for the Liberal Democratic Party, that moved down to 10.2% during the last week of April after sustained growth, moved up again to 10.5%. A Just Russia descended to 5.0% from 5.4% for the same period.

The nation’s leading polling agency conducts daily surveys, interviewing 600 respondents in at least 80 Russian regions and presenting average ratings for seven days of the survey.