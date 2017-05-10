Back to Main page
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

Society & Culture
May 10, 16:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As many as 6,000 people, particularly war veterans, were present at Red Square during the military parade

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS
MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Around 8,000,000 people took part in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, marking the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the press service of the city security and anti-corruption department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Around 8,000,000 people participated in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, including the military parade at Red Square," the statement reads.

As many as 6,000 people, particularly war veterans, were present at Red Square during the military parade. Another 400,000 people watched the parade along the streets leading to Red Square. Later on the same day, about 850,000 people participated in the Immortal Regiment march.

"No violations of public order were recorded during the Victory Day celebrations," the press service added. "More than 4,000 police officers, 420 road police officers, more than 5,000 National Guards and nearly 2,000 members of voluntary patrol groups were deployed to the city’s streets to ensure security," head of the Moscow security and anti-corruption department Vladimir Chernikov said.

Victory Day
