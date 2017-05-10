Kremlin puzzled by reports of 'mandatory participation' in Immortal Regiment march

People carry portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II during an Immortal Regiment march © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. Reports about alleged obligatory participation in the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march might raise eyebrows as the march is so popular that no additional measures are needed to attract people, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is unnecessary to initiate increased participation," he said. "The matter is that this event is so popular that no additional measures are needed for its organizing."

"They [reports] could just raise eyebrows," he added.

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march is an annual event dedicated to the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) that claimed lives of 26.6 million Soviet people, both soldiers and civilians. During the march, people carry portraits of their relatives who fought or died during the war. Since 2015, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march has been held across Russia and in other countries.

Earlier in the day, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk informed TASS that more than 24.5 million people took part in Victory Day celebrations across the country, out of these, 7.8 million joined the Immortal Regiment march.

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the march as well. He walked side by side with its participants in Red Square, carrying a portrait of his father who fought in the war.