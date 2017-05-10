Kremlin puzzled by reports of 'mandatory participation' in Immortal Regiment march

Trump and Lavrov meet in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 10, 17:59
France's first lady Brigitte MacronWorld May 10, 17:57
Ronaldinho to attend opening ceremony of Confederations Cup Park in Russia’s KazanSport May 10, 17:39
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in SochiSport May 10, 17:31
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in MoscowSociety & Culture May 10, 16:36
Kremlin puzzled by reports of 'mandatory participation' in Immortal Regiment marchSociety & Culture May 10, 16:29
Family of jailed Russian pilot vows to fight on for his releaseSociety & Culture May 10, 16:10
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in MayWorld May 10, 15:49
Washington lacks flexibility in approach to North Korea, says Chinese analystWorld May 10, 15:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. Reports about alleged obligatory participation in the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march might raise eyebrows as the march is so popular that no additional measures are needed to attract people, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
"It is unnecessary to initiate increased participation," he said. "The matter is that this event is so popular that no additional measures are needed for its organizing."
"They [reports] could just raise eyebrows," he added.
The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march is an annual event dedicated to the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) that claimed lives of 26.6 million Soviet people, both soldiers and civilians. During the march, people carry portraits of their relatives who fought or died during the war. Since 2015, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march has been held across Russia and in other countries.
Earlier in the day, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk informed TASS that more than 24.5 million people took part in Victory Day celebrations across the country, out of these, 7.8 million joined the Immortal Regiment march.
Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the march as well. He walked side by side with its participants in Red Square, carrying a portrait of his father who fought in the war.