Israel’s president sends congratulatory message to Putin, Russian people on V-Day

TEL AVIV, May 9. /TASS/. Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin sent a congratulatory message to the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people on Victory Day celebrated on May 9 in Russia to mark the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, the message has been posted on the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s website on Tuesday.

"Israel has great admiration for the heroism and military prowess of the Red Army during that war that played such a decisive role in the defeat of the Nazis," the message says.

In 2012, the visiting Russian president took part in unveiling the monument dedicated to the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany in the city of Netanya.

The monument was "erected here in Israel to mark our respect and admiration for those soldiers of the Red Army. We shall never forget their heroism and their dedication to the defeat of Nazism," Rivlin said.

The monument is located in the center of Netanya on the Mediterranean coast. The first part of the monument is a "dark labyrinth," a tunnel passage made of black concrete which twists symbolize hardships and suffering of the war for the Jewish people. The ‘labyrinth’ leads to an open platform overlooking the sunlit sea, where two white wings made of marble are erected to traditionally symbolize peace and goodness.