Immortal Regiment bands together former USSR, China residents - action coordinator

BEIJING, May 8. /TASS/. The Immortal Regiment event makes possible to closer knit together residents of the former Soviet Union and China, action coordinator in Beijing Elena Timofeeva told TASS on Monday.

"We are holding the action for the second year in succession and see that the Immortal Regiment makes possible to pull closer people of the former USSR and China," Timofeeva said. "The Chinese soldiers fought together with our Soviet combatants. Everyone knows that the victory in Berlin was followed by fights in Manchuria, with the war ended after that," the coordinator added.

People from CIS states will participate in the event along with citizens of Russia and China, Timofeeva said. "Representatives of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Ukraine are highly active," she added.

The Immortal Regiment march will take place in Beijing on May 9, within the framework of celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the Victory Day.

The Immortal Regiment public event was first held in the Siberian city of Tomsk in 2012. In 2013, it was already held in 120 cities, and in 2014, in 500 cities and towns in seven countries. The action officially became all-Russian since 2015. About 16 mln Russian citizens and descendants of war veterans in more than 50 countries of the world participated in the event in 2016.