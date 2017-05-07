Chechen leader vows dolphinarium will be built in Chechnya’s capital

Russian hockey squad hammers Italy 10-1 at 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 07, 16:14
MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Chechen leadership has found an investor for the construction of a dolphinarium in Chechnya’s capital city of Grozny, which will be part of one of the Russian republic’s largest sports, recreation and entertainment complexes, the Grozny Sea, Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram page.
"Many young parents often asked me whether or not it will be possible to build a dolphinarium in Grozny," he said. "We have been able to find an investor and begin the construction of the complex which will be second to none in its scale and uniqueness in the country’s south. Today I inspected the progress of its construction. The dolphinarium has an area of 10,000 square meters. There will be the 500-seat stands around the swimming pool."
The Grozny Sea tourist complex is one of the largest in Chechnya after the Veduchi ski resort. It includes several hotels, a floating restaurant, the Aqua health and fitness center, separate beaches for men and women and a dolphinarium. In 2015, a fountain, which is 300 meters long and 40 meters wide, was opened on the territory of the complex.