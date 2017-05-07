‘Immortal Regiment’ march in New York

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. More than a thousand people have hit the streets in New York to take part in the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Soviet veterans are participating in the event alongside the progeny of American veterans.

Walking along the Hudson River, the participants sing Soviet songs, hand out St. George Ribbons, symbols of military valor in Russia, telling passers-by about them.

The march will end at the monument to the WWII soldiers in Battery Park, opposite the Statue of Liberty.

The first ‘Immortal Regiment’ event took place in three US cities in 2015.

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march is an annual event dedicated to the victory in the war that claimed lives of over 28 million Russians. During the march, people carry portraits of their relatives who fought or died during WW2. The first march took place in 2012 in the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk and was called the ‘Victors’ Parade’. In 2013, about 120 cities joined it. On May 9, 2015, when the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ marched in 500 cities all over the world, when some 12 million people carried photos of their grandparents and great-grandparents.