"Immortal Regiment" march held in Macedonia

SKOPJE, May 6. /TASS/. Hundreds of people took part in the ‘Immortal Regiment’ event in Macedonia’s capital of Skopje. The rally organized by Russia’s embassy was held in the main square on Saturday to mark the 72nd anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Amid the Macedonian political crisis, the organizers refrained from a traditional march that symbolizes the ‘Immortal Regiment’ public motion. Instead, a huge banner featuring photos of those relatives of the Russian nationals working or living in Macedonia who fought in World War Two had been installed in the square. Apart from Russian nationals, the photos of Macedonians who fought in the resistance movement in the country were put up on the banner.

The two-hour-long event brought together nearly 200 people. Russian diplomats were handing out St. George Ribbons, a symbol of military valor in Russia. In the end, white balloons were released in the sky to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march is an annual event dedicated to the victory in the war that claimed lives of over 28 million Russians. During the march, people carry portraits of their relatives who fought or died during WW2. The first march took place in 2012 in the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk and was called the ‘Victors’ Parade’. In 2013, about 120 cities joined it. On May 9, 2015, when the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ marched in 500 cities all over the world, when some 12 million people carried photos of their grandparents and great-grandparents.