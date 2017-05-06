Steven Seagal reacts ironically to news of denying him entry to Ukraine

Steven Seagal reacts ironically to news of denying him entry to UkraineSociety & Culture May 06, 15:28
WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. Well-known American actor and martial artist Steven Seagal has reacted ironically to the news that he had been denied entry to Ukraine, a spokesperson for the actor told TASS.
"In addition to my black belt, I'm now on a black list," she quoted Seagal as saying without providing further details.
On Friday, Ukrainian media reported that Ukraine’s Security Service had banned him from the country for five years.
In November 2016, Seagal was granted Russian citizenship.