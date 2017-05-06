Opposition rally ends in Moscow

Steven Seagal reacts ironically to news of denying him entry to UkraineSociety & Culture May 06, 15:28
MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. An authorized opposition rally in Moscow’s Academic Sakharov Avenue has ended, a TASS correspondent reported.
Taking part in it were representatives of various political parties and civil rights activists with banners and flags of their movements and organizations. There were no violations and law and order.
The Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow Department earlier reported that more than 1,000 people took part in the rally.
Today’s rally was dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the May 6 events on Moscow's Bolotnaya Square when opposition protests authorized by the authorities grew into clashes with the police, with more than 400 people detained.