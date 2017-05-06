Back to Main page
Over 30 people injured in high-rise building fire in southwestern Moscow

Society & Culture
May 06, 10:40 UTC+3

11 of them were taken to hospitals

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. More than 30 people have been injured in a fire in a 40-story apartment house in southwestern Moscow, 11 of them were taken to hospitals, a source in the ambulance service informed TASS on Saturday.

"A total of 31 people, including six children, sought medical attention. Of these, 11 people were taken to hospitals, including two children," the source said, adding that 20 injured people were delivered outpatient medical care.

The fire in the 40-story building, which began at 23:37 Moscow Time on Friday, was fully extinguished about 90 minutes later. A source in the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow Directorate told TASS that rescuers had evacuated 155 people.

According to preliminary data, the fire could have been caused by the cable short circuit.

