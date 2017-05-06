Russia’s FSB says it foiled crime ring that legalized migrants in Russia

Lavrov: decisions on Syria de-escalation zones related to US initiativesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 9:37
Russian DM: US military’s claims Russia threatens US smack of Cold War rhetoricRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 06, 8:05
Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s planeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 21:52
Russia snatches 2-1 shoot-out win over Sweden at 2017 IIHF World Championship’s openerSport May 05, 20:00
Everything you need to know about French presidential candidates’ electoral programsWorld May 05, 19:49
Russian, German top diplomats agree to continue Normandy-format effortsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 19:22
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metroSociety & Culture May 05, 19:14
Full house expected at Russia-Sweden opener at 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 05, 17:09
Defense Ministry: Russian air force not used in Syria since May 1Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 17:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has said it thwarted the activities of a crime ring that established a network for legalizing illegal migrants in various regions of Russia.
"Russia’s Federal Security Service, in collaboration with the Russian Interior Ministry and National Guard, has thwarted the illegal activities of members of an organized crime group in Moscow and the Moscow region who made and sold to illegal migrants, though a network of mediators in various regions of Russia, fake passports of citizens of Central Asian countries and other documents requirement for migrants’ registration, acquiring temporary stay or residence permits and Russian citizenship," the FSB said.
Nineteen members of the organized crime ring, including its leaders, have been detained, while 11 laboratories for making fraudulent documents have been discovered.