Russia’s FSB says it foiled crime ring that legalized migrants in Russia

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has said it thwarted the activities of a crime ring that established a network for legalizing illegal migrants in various regions of Russia.

"Russia’s Federal Security Service, in collaboration with the Russian Interior Ministry and National Guard, has thwarted the illegal activities of members of an organized crime group in Moscow and the Moscow region who made and sold to illegal migrants, though a network of mediators in various regions of Russia, fake passports of citizens of Central Asian countries and other documents requirement for migrants’ registration, acquiring temporary stay or residence permits and Russian citizenship," the FSB said.

Nineteen members of the organized crime ring, including its leaders, have been detained, while 11 laboratories for making fraudulent documents have been discovered.