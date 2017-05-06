Medics are examining 80 evacuees from high-rise apartment building after fire

Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s planeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 21:52
Russia snatches 2-1 shoot-out win over Sweden at 2017 IIHF World Championship’s openerSport May 05, 20:00
Everything you need to know about French presidential candidates’ electoral programsWorld May 05, 19:49
Russian, German top diplomats agree to continue Normandy-format effortsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 19:22
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metroSociety & Culture May 05, 19:14
Full house expected at Russia-Sweden opener at 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 05, 17:09
Defense Ministry: Russian air force not used in Syria since May 1Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 17:01
Serbia’s leader congratulates Russians on Victory DayWorld May 05, 16:44
North Korea accuses US, South Korea of hatching terror plot to assassinate Kim Jong UnWorld May 05, 16:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Medics are examining nearly 80 evacuees after a night-time fire in a high-rise building in southwestern Moscow, the Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow branch has said.
"According to confirmed reports, 77 residents, including 17 children were evacuated. All are to be examined by ambulance teams. Unfortunately, some were harmed," the source said.
Moscow’s emergency services have said nine evacuees have been taken to hospital.
The incident occurred in a high-rise building in Profsoyuznaya Street. Electric cables in the basement of a 40-storey apartment building caught fire. The blaze promptly went up. It has been eliminated by now.