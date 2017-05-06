Medics are examining 80 evacuees from high-rise apartment building after fire

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Medics are examining nearly 80 evacuees after a night-time fire in a high-rise building in southwestern Moscow, the Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow branch has said.

"According to confirmed reports, 77 residents, including 17 children were evacuated. All are to be examined by ambulance teams. Unfortunately, some were harmed," the source said.

Moscow’s emergency services have said nine evacuees have been taken to hospital.

The incident occurred in a high-rise building in Profsoyuznaya Street. Electric cables in the basement of a 40-storey apartment building caught fire. The blaze promptly went up. It has been eliminated by now.