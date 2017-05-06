Three harmed in high-rise building fire in southwestern Moscow

Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s planeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 21:52
MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Three people, including two children, were harmed in a night-time fire in a high-rise apartment building in Profsoyuznaya Street in southwestern Moscow, emergency services told TASS.
"A total of 14 residents turned to medics for help. Three, including two children, were taken to hospital," a source said.
A probe into the causes of the fire is in progress.
At this point it is clear that electric cables in the basement of a 40-storey building caught fire at about midnight, the Moscow city office of the Emergencies Ministry said.
Power supply was promptly cut off. Fire-fighters promptly dealt with the blaze and evacuated 70 residents. The fire was eliminated at 01:18 Moscow time.