Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Church metropolitan to address Washington summit in defense of Christians

Society & Culture
May 06, 3:11 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The summit will take place in Washington from May 10 through May 13, sources at the department of Moscow Patriarchate’s parishes in the U.S. told TASS on Friday

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. Metropolitan Ilarion, the chief of Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations is expected to address the Word Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians, organized by the Billy Graham Evangelical Association.

The summit will take place in Washington from May 10 through May 13, sources at the department of Moscow Patriarchate’s parishes in the U.S. told TASS on Friday. The Administrator of the parishes, Bishop John, will also be on the delegation of the Russian Orthodox Church at the forum.

The current head of the association that was set up by Pastor Billy Graham, Franklin Graham, said the organizers would like the event to shed clear light to the whole world on the ongoing persecutions of Christians and help reverse this highly dangerous tendency.

All in all, the summit is likely to bring tougher more than 600 guests from 130 countries. Many other local (national) Orthodox Churches, including the autocephalous Church in America will have their delegations at the forum. Roman Catholics and Protestants in all of their diversity will also be present.

Even now that the world is moving steadily towards the third decade of the 21st century, Christians continue to be the most persecuted religious community in the world. According to the data published by the Italian author and sociologist Massimo Introvigne, about 90,000 disciples of Christianity were killed across the world last year. The U.S.-based Open Doors association says about 215 million Christians living in 50 countries most hostile to Jesus Christ’s word are subjected to very severe or extreme persecution. ‘

The scope of issues for discussion includes religious extremism and militarism and the rebuffing of militants who espouse religious ideologies. Representatives of Syria and Canada will act as moderators at the sessions.

Franklin Graham said the Christians needed to cooperate with state agencies of different countries and with international organizations, including the UN, in their cause of defending religious rights and freedoms.

He also said it was important for U.S. society and for politicians in Washington to realize what was happening in reality.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on protection of free speech and religious liberties a few days ago.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metro
10
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers
15
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian telecom watchdog restricts access to China’s WeChat messenger
2
Defense Ministry: Russian air force not used in Syria since May 1
3
Poll shows more than 60% of Russians back French presidential contender Le Pen
4
Kremlin Regiment marks 80 years
5
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
6
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task force
7
Russia looking for cooperation with US on Syria — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Реклама