Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chechen authorities to investigate reports on sexual minorities persecution

Society & Culture
May 05, 20:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Chechnya's authorities are prepared to cooperate with the federal agencies of power in verifying the mass media reports on the persecution of sexual minorities in the region but they have not received any official petitions over the facts of persecution, the regional President, Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday.

"Chechnya's government and law enforcement agencies are prepared to cooperate closely wityh the Russian President's ombudsman for human rights, Tatiana Moskalkova, as well as with the Prosecutor General's Office, the Interior Ministry and other enforcement organizations in the efforts to verify media reports on the alleged facts of persecution of the persons with unconventional sexual orientation," Kadyrov said.

Read also
View of Grozny City business centre from the Heart of Chechnya mosque

Russian human rights chief slams claims of 'anti-gay purge' in Chechnya as provocation

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metro
10
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers
15
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry: Russian air force not used in Syria since May 1
2
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task force
3
Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s plane
4
Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles
5
Senator lambasts Washington’s plans to impose control over Russian ports
6
Syria’s de-escalation zones to be closed to US-led coalition aircraft, envoy says
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама