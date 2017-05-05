Chechen authorities to investigate reports on sexual minorities persecution

Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s planeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 21:52
MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Chechnya's authorities are prepared to cooperate with the federal agencies of power in verifying the mass media reports on the persecution of sexual minorities in the region but they have not received any official petitions over the facts of persecution, the regional President, Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday.
"Chechnya's government and law enforcement agencies are prepared to cooperate closely wityh the Russian President's ombudsman for human rights, Tatiana Moskalkova, as well as with the Prosecutor General's Office, the Interior Ministry and other enforcement organizations in the efforts to verify media reports on the alleged facts of persecution of the persons with unconventional sexual orientation," Kadyrov said.