This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metro

First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show May 04, 17:02

Hayden Paddon of New Zealand driving his HYUNDAI i20 COUPE WRC during day 4 of Rally Argentina 2017, Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, April 30 © EPA/STR

A helicopter drops water while battling a fire at a building in central Moscow, Russia, May 5 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

A birch tree copse near the village of Remsha at sunset, Russia, May 3 © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

A model wears a creation during the presentation of Chanel Cruise collection in Paris, May 3 © AP Photo/Francois Mori

The last surviving two female northern white rhinos Najin (27) and Fatu (17) are fed by a caretaker at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, Kenya, May 3 © EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

People surfing in Chernyshev Bay off Russky Island, on the south-east Pacific coast of Russia, April 30 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A man dressed as a stormtrooper participates in the 'Star Wars Day' flash mob in a train of the Moscow Metro, May 4 © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and Elizabeth II leave Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 4. The Duke of Edinburgh, 95, will stand down from royal public events as of from Autumn 2017 © EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British singer Rita Ora arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, USA, May 1 © EPA/JUSTIN LANE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hydro CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway hold a light car's door made of aluminium during the opening of a new automotive line of Norwegian aluminium producer Hydro in Grevenbroich, Germany, May 4 © AP Photo/Martin Meissner

People in costumes by a wall mural on the side wall of a house at Volkhonka Street, central Moscow, showing Field Marshal of the Russian Empire Mikhail Kutuzov who led the Russian Army against Napoleon during the French invasion of Russia in 1812, May 3 © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

An aerial view of the Pikhtovka village affected by flooding in Novosibirsk Region, as the water level in the Baksa River rises, April 30 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni accompanies German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the official welcome prior to their meeting at the Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, May 3 © EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands after a press conference at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 2 © EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian honor guard soldiers warm up prior a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 3 © AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

