This week in photos: Merkel in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 and Star Wars in Moscow metro

Society & Culture
May 05, 19:14 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Russian honor guard soldiers warm up prior a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 3
© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands after a press conference at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 2
© EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni accompanies German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the official welcome prior to their meeting at the Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, May 3
© EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
An aerial view of the Pikhtovka village affected by flooding in Novosibirsk Region, as the water level in the Baksa River rises, April 30
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
People in costumes by a wall mural on the side wall of a house at Volkhonka Street, central Moscow, showing Field Marshal of the Russian Empire Mikhail Kutuzov who led the Russian Army against Napoleon during the French invasion of Russia in 1812, May 3
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hydro CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway hold a light car's door made of aluminium during the opening of a new automotive line of Norwegian aluminium producer Hydro in Grevenbroich, Germany, May 4
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
British singer Rita Ora arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, USA, May 1
© EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and Elizabeth II leave Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 4. The Duke of Edinburgh, 95, will stand down from royal public events as of from Autumn 2017
© EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
A man dressed as a stormtrooper participates in the 'Star Wars Day' flash mob in a train of the Moscow Metro, May 4
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
People surfing in Chernyshev Bay off Russky Island, on the south-east Pacific coast of Russia, April 30
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The last surviving two female northern white rhinos Najin (27) and Fatu (17) are fed by a caretaker at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, Kenya, May 3
© EPA/DAI KUROKAWA
A model wears a creation during the presentation of Chanel Cruise collection in Paris, May 3
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
A birch tree copse near the village of Remsha at sunset, Russia, May 3
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
A helicopter drops water while battling a fire at a building in central Moscow, Russia, May 5
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Hayden Paddon of New Zealand driving his HYUNDAI i20 COUPE WRC during day 4 of Rally Argentina 2017, Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, April 30
© EPA/STR
Editors choice
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team rehearse an air show at the Kubinka air base ahead of a Victory Day military parade held in Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show May 04, 17:02
A view of the Swallow's Nest Castle, built on top of Aurora Cliff at Gaspra, a small spa town between Yalta and Alupka, in the Crimean Peninsula
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers May 02, 18:33
French presidential election candidate and founder of the 'En Marche!' (Onwards!) movement, Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux after the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, April 23
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback April 28, 17:33
Servicemen march in formation in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade April 28, 13:31
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification April 27, 9:38
US President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, moderator Miriam Meckel and Dutch Queen Maxima take part in a panel discussion 'Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship' at the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who April 26, 17:03
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meeting in Sochi, the Met Gala 2017 in New York, Star Wars' characters invasion in Moscow metro an other best photographs of the week.The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

