Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow to beef up security in city metro on May 7-9

Society & Culture
May 05, 8:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Security measures will be tightened in the Moscow metro during the Victory Day celebrations, Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov told TASS.

Gallery
16 photo

Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade

"Security measures are going to be tightened in the Moscow metro on May 7-9, during the celebrations of the 72nd anniversary of the 1945 Victory," he said. "We request Muscovites and those visiting the city to avoid carrying large bags with them when travelling on the metro and also be ready for checking," Liksutov added.

The deputy mayor went on to say that during the May 1 celebrations, the number of metro passengers who were checked increased almost by 60%. A total of 500,000 people were screened. "Every day, around 1,000 inspectors conduct passenger checking. Each of them checks nearly 200 passengers and screens more than 100 items of luggage using special equipment," Liksutov noted.

In April, the Moscow metro security service personnel checked more than 5,300,000 passengers. Every day, special technical equipment was used to check about 175,000 people and 100,000 items of luggage. Each year, over 50,000,000 passengers and 22,000,000 items of luggage are checked in the Moscow metro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers
15
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback
20
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Fourth round of Astana talks on Syria ends with de-escalation zones deal
2
Over 100 witnesses to testify in high treason case against Ukraine’s Yanukovich
3
Russian bombers flew over neutral waters along Aleutian Islands
4
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
5
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationers
6
Over 440 companies from 28 countries apply for MAKS’2017 aerospace show
7
Russian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
TOP STORIES
Реклама