Moscow to beef up security in city metro on May 7-9

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Security measures will be tightened in the Moscow metro during the Victory Day celebrations, Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov told TASS.

"Security measures are going to be tightened in the Moscow metro on May 7-9, during the celebrations of the 72nd anniversary of the 1945 Victory," he said. "We request Muscovites and those visiting the city to avoid carrying large bags with them when travelling on the metro and also be ready for checking," Liksutov added.

The deputy mayor went on to say that during the May 1 celebrations, the number of metro passengers who were checked increased almost by 60%. A total of 500,000 people were screened. "Every day, around 1,000 inspectors conduct passenger checking. Each of them checks nearly 200 passengers and screens more than 100 items of luggage using special equipment," Liksutov noted.

In April, the Moscow metro security service personnel checked more than 5,300,000 passengers. Every day, special technical equipment was used to check about 175,000 people and 100,000 items of luggage. Each year, over 50,000,000 passengers and 22,000,000 items of luggage are checked in the Moscow metro.