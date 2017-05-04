Back to Main page
Poll shows over 80% of Russians approve of Putin’s work

Society & Culture
May 04, 12:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin is most frequently mentioned by respondents when they answer the question about politicians to whom they would entrust the solution of the most important matters of state

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A total of 81.6% of Russians approve of President Vladimir Putin’s performance and 52.1% say they are content with the work of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, according to a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM).

According to the survey results, the Russian president’s approval rating stood at 82.7% in late March and edged down to 80.8% by mid-April. The poll held in the last week of April showed that 81.6% of Russians viewed Putin’s work positively.

The approval rating for Prime Minister Medvedev dropped from 54.8% in late March to 52.1% The level of credibility for the work of the Russian government also slightly decreased to 56% in late April from 61.5% in late March.

The disproval ratings for the Russian president and the prime minister also slightly edged up by late April compared with the figures of the last week of March. Specifically, the rating of disproval rose from 11.2% to 12.9% for Putin’s performance, from 30.7% to 35.3% for Medvedev and from 28.2% to 31.7% for the government as a whole.

Putin is also far ahead in the rating of trust for Russian politicians (his ranking varied between 49.7% and 48.4% during the month). Putin is most frequently mentioned by respondents when they answer the question about politicians to whom they would entrust the solution of the most important state issues. This credibility rating also includes Prime Minister Medvedev with 16.1% and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with 15.8% Leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky remains at the top of the anti-credibility rating.

Vladimir Putin
