Man with anti-tank mines and Mauser rifle cartridges detained in Moscow

Society & Culture
May 02, 21:44 UTC+3 Moscow

National Guard security officers stopped a young man near Moscow’s Paveletsky railway terminal, personal search yielded two anti-tank mines and 16 cartridges to German Mauser rifle

Share
1 pages in this article

Moscow, May 2. /TASS/. A man with two anti-tank mines and cartridges to German Mauser rifles has been detained near one of Moscow’s railway terminals, a spokesman for the Moscow department of Russia’s National Guard told TASS on Tuesday.

"National Guard security officers stopped a young man near Moscow’s Paveletsky railway terminal to check his identification documents. Personal search yielded two anti-tank mines and 16 cartridges to German Mauser rifle," the spokesman said.

The young man said he was a member of a search team but produced no documents permitting excavations. "The man was taken to the local police station. He was identified as a native of a CIS country of 40 years of age. An investigation has been launched," the spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
