Man with anti-tank mines and Mauser rifle cartridges detained in Moscow

Putin and Trump hold phone conversationRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 21:52
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombsMilitary & Defense May 02, 20:32
Russia’s cutting-edge shipborne helicopters complete first stage of trialsMilitary & Defense May 02, 20:14
Kremlin comments on Putin-Merkel talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 19:34
History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015World May 02, 18:54
Russia's GDP growth may reach 2.7% in 2018 — former finance ministerBusiness & Economy May 02, 18:35
Crimea's spectacular coast awaits summer vacationersSociety & Culture May 02, 18:33
Kremlin confirms Putin plans to meet with Italian PM on May 17Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 02, 18:17
Over 300,000 tickets sold for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport May 02, 17:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Moscow, May 2. /TASS/. A man with two anti-tank mines and cartridges to German Mauser rifles has been detained near one of Moscow’s railway terminals, a spokesman for the Moscow department of Russia’s National Guard told TASS on Tuesday.
"National Guard security officers stopped a young man near Moscow’s Paveletsky railway terminal to check his identification documents. Personal search yielded two anti-tank mines and 16 cartridges to German Mauser rifle," the spokesman said.
The young man said he was a member of a search team but produced no documents permitting excavations. "The man was taken to the local police station. He was identified as a native of a CIS country of 40 years of age. An investigation has been launched," the spokesman said.