Nine people injured as buses collide in Russia’s Sochi

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Two buses have collided in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, local emergencies services told TASS on Monday.

The road traffic accident occurred at the junction of Kurortny Prospect and Sokolov Street. According to preliminary data, nine people were injured, including five children.

All the victims have been hospitalized for medical examination. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.