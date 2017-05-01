Back to Main page
President Dodon leads Labor Day demonstration in Moldova

Society & Culture
May 01, 13:51 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Later the demonstrators marched to the city center where a rally devoted to the International Workers’ Day started

CHISINAU, May 1. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon led a demonstration in the republic’s capital Chisinau on the International Workers’ Day, also known as Labor Day, that has drawn tens of thousands of people.

The event, organized by Moldova’s Socialist Party, was also attended by lawmakers of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma - famed boxer Nikolai Valuev and renowned football coach Valery Gazzaev.

The demonstrators carrying flags of Moldova and the Socialist Party, formerly led by Dodon, marched across the city’s central streets chanting: "Peace! Work! May!," "Moldova," "Early Elections."

"This is a fine demonstration, it is fine that this tradition remains in Moldova. I believe the main message of the event is that the whole normal civilized world marks this holiday today as a day of labor and peace, which should be in every family," Gazzaev said.

Later the demonstrators marched to the city center where a rally devoted to the International Workers’ Day started.

Dodon has promised to reinstate the tradition of celebrating Labor Day at a state level. "Solving the problems of workers is one of the key points on my agenda," the president told the crowd.

