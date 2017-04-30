Back to Main page
Russia’s Night Wolves bikers arrive in Poland

Society & Culture
April 30, 16:06 UTC+3 WARSAW

The bikers will visit Warsaw, Wroclaw and Oswiecim, and later Germany's Berlin, where the rally will be over on May 9

WARSAW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Night Wolves bikers, who are on their motorcycle rally "Roads of Victory-to Berlin," have arrived in Poland to honor memory of soldiers who died when liberating the country from fascists.

The participants of the rally did not face any problems when crossing the Belarusian-Polish border as all of them have European passports. "Everyone who was supposed to cross the border did so," a spokesman for the group’s representatives in Poland said.

The bikers carry the flags of Russia, Poland and other countries. They will visit Warsaw, Wroclaw and Oswiecim, and later Germany's Berlin, where the rally will be over on May 9.

The international motorcycle rally "Roads of Victory- to Berlin" kicked off in Moscow on April 27. Over the past three days, its participants have crossed the Smolensk region and Belarus.

