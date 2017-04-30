Russia’s Night Wolves bikers arrive in Poland

FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with PutinWorld April 30, 14:40
Passenger plane crashes in CubaWorld April 29, 22:49
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 29, 20:35
Moscow police say 250 people take part in protest rallyWorld April 29, 16:29
Abe plans to continue dialogue with Putin to solve global issuesWorld April 29, 14:50
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 29, 12:24
Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:58
Experts slam 'Russian hacking' hype as 'fake news' to feed US media's ratingsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WARSAW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Night Wolves bikers, who are on their motorcycle rally "Roads of Victory-to Berlin," have arrived in Poland to honor memory of soldiers who died when liberating the country from fascists.
The participants of the rally did not face any problems when crossing the Belarusian-Polish border as all of them have European passports. "Everyone who was supposed to cross the border did so," a spokesman for the group’s representatives in Poland said.
The bikers carry the flags of Russia, Poland and other countries. They will visit Warsaw, Wroclaw and Oswiecim, and later Germany's Berlin, where the rally will be over on May 9.
The international motorcycle rally "Roads of Victory- to Berlin" kicked off in Moscow on April 27. Over the past three days, its participants have crossed the Smolensk region and Belarus.