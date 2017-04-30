Back to Main page
Russia’s Night Wolves start motorcycle rally in Slovakia

Society & Culture
April 30, 13:10 UTC+3 PRAGUE

On May 4, the Night Wolves will travel to the Czech Republic

Share
1 pages in this article

PRAGUE, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Night Wolves bikers began their motorcycle rally "Roads of Victory-2017" in Slovakia on Sunday with laying wreaths at the scenes of major battles of the Red Army against fascists, a spokesman for Russia’s embassy in the country told TASS.

"The Night Wolves laid wreaths at monuments to the Red Army soldiers in the the Dukla Pass and Svidnik in eastern Slovakia," Nikolai Sevshunov said. "This region of the republic saw the fiercest battles against Hitler’s forces. The Dukla Pass in the Carpathians, which fascists tried to hold at any price, opened a road to Czechoslovakia for the Soviet forces."

Several dozen bikers from Central Europe, including Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland, attended the ceremonies of honoring the memory of fallen soldiers.

On May 4, the Night Wolves will travel to the Czech Republic.

