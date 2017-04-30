Back to Main page
Pope Francis welcomes Russia's efforts to defend Christians

Society & Culture
April 30, 1:52 UTC+3 VATICAN CITY

He made his position known on Saturday as he answered a question by TASS on the way to Rome from Cairo after a two-day visit to Egypt

Share
1 pages in this article

VATICAN CITY, April 29. /TASS/. Pope Francis I welcomes Russia's efforts to defend Christian minorities worldwide and especially in the Middle East. He made his position known on Saturday as he answered a question by TASS on the way to Rome from Cairo after a two-day visit to Egypt.

"I know the (Russian) state is speaking about it (defense of Christians in the Middle East) and i think it's good and helpful to speak about the situation because there are more Christian martyrs today than in the first centuries of Christianity and this is particularly true of the Middle East," Francis I said.

During the stay in Cairo, the Pope visited a church on the compound of the Coptic Orthodox cathedral, which became the target of a terrorist act committed on December 11, 2016.

As many as 29 people died then.

