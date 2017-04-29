Russian emergencies minister arrives in Buryatia to look into forest fire situation

Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:58
Experts say Russian hackers strongly demonized in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:35
Ferrari drivers clock best time in Practice Two of Russia F1 GP in SochiSport April 28, 19:54
Red Bull’s advisor Marko says Kvyat to possibly remain with Toro Rosso next yearSport April 28, 19:16
Pope Francis blesses pregnant TASS correspondent en route to EgyptWorld April 28, 18:55
Russian diplomat says use of military force against North Korean unacceptable, dangerousRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 18:45
UN chief calls for lowering risk of miscalculation concerning North Korea issueWorld April 28, 18:15
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 18:07
Maria Sharapova reaches Porsche Grand Prix semifinalsSport April 28, 17:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ULAN-UDE, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and a group of the ministry’s key specialists have arrived in Buryatia, Eastern Siberia to look into the forest fire situation on site.
"A special group under Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov will oversee the efforts to protect communities from fires and fire safety precautions, look into the situation in emergency areas and devise extra measures to stabilize the situation," the Emergencies Ministry said earlier.