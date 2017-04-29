Russian emergencies minister arrives in Buryatia to look into forest fire situation

ULAN-UDE, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov and a group of the ministry’s key specialists have arrived in Buryatia, Eastern Siberia to look into the forest fire situation on site.

"A special group under Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov will oversee the efforts to protect communities from fires and fire safety precautions, look into the situation in emergency areas and devise extra measures to stabilize the situation," the Emergencies Ministry said earlier.