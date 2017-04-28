This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback

This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comebackSociety & Culture April 28, 17:33
Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATOWorld April 28, 17:22
Russia's Energy Ministry to discuss extension of OPEC deal with domestic producersBusiness & Economy April 28, 16:20
Red Bull’s principal Horner says Kvyat’s confidence grows ahead of Russia F1 GPSport April 28, 15:59
Finishing Russia Grand Prix in top five will be good for Red Bull drivers — team principalSport April 28, 15:54
Austria’s OMV head tells Putin about joint plans with Gazprom to extract gas in SiberiaBusiness & Economy April 28, 15:16
Central Bank may lower key rate to 8.5% by year’s end — Ex-Finance Minister KudrinBusiness & Economy April 28, 15:02
Russia to reach target oil production cut level on April 30 — energy ministerBusiness & Economy April 28, 14:36
Bernie Ecclestone says racing track in Sochi remains among his favorite onesSport April 28, 14:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
One hundred Amnesty International activists, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, stage a protest outside the US embassy in London as Donald Trump marks 100 days in office, Emmanuel Macron wins first round of French presidential election, Maria Sharapova comes back to tennis from a 15-month doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS