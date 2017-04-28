This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback

A student, hired by the Museum of History of Yekaterinburg for the position of "anti-pigeon" trying to scare pigeons away from the museum building and persuade people not to feed the birds, Russia, April 26 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Ancient Roman enthusiasts parade in the areas of Colosseum, Circus Maximus and the Roman Forum to celebrate the festivities of Christmas of Rome, April 23 © AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

A Brazilian indigenous person stand in a protest next to Explanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, demanding for the demarcation of the lands, which ndigenous people of several Brazilian tribes claim as their own, Brazil, April 25 © EPA/Joédson Alves

Ivanka Trump is surrounded by police and security as she visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, April 25 © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

US President Donald Trump pats a US Marine on the back after he and first lady Melania Trump walked Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada to their vehicle outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 27 © AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A view of the Kremlin in the town of Rostov, which is part of the Russian Golden Ring, April 23 © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Amnesty International activists dressed as the Statue of Liberty demonstrate outside the US embassy in London, highlighting human rights violations reportedly made during US President Donald Trump's administration, Britain, April 27 © EPA/ANDY RAIN

Russia's Maria Sharapova enters the court for her first match after a 15 months lasting doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 26 © AP Photo/Michael Probst

French presidential election candidate for the 'En Marche!' (Onwards!) political movement, Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux after the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, April 23 © EPA/YOAN VALAT

A student, hired by the Museum of History of Yekaterinburg for the position of "anti-pigeon" trying to scare pigeons away from the museum building and persuade people not to feed the birds, Russia, April 26 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Ancient Roman enthusiasts parade in the areas of Colosseum, Circus Maximus and the Roman Forum to celebrate the festivities of Christmas of Rome, April 23 © AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

A Brazilian indigenous person stand in a protest next to Explanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, demanding for the demarcation of the lands, which ndigenous people of several Brazilian tribes claim as their own, Brazil, April 25 © EPA/Joédson Alves

Ivanka Trump is surrounded by police and security as she visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, April 25 © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

US President Donald Trump pats a US Marine on the back after he and first lady Melania Trump walked Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada to their vehicle outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 27 © AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A view of the Kremlin in the town of Rostov, which is part of the Russian Golden Ring, April 23 © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Amnesty International activists dressed as the Statue of Liberty demonstrate outside the US embassy in London, highlighting human rights violations reportedly made during US President Donald Trump's administration, Britain, April 27 © EPA/ANDY RAIN

Russia's Maria Sharapova enters the court for her first match after a 15 months lasting doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 26 © AP Photo/Michael Probst

French presidential election candidate for the 'En Marche!' (Onwards!) political movement, Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux after the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, April 23 © EPA/YOAN VALAT

One hundred Amnesty International activists, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, stage a protest outside the US embassy in London as Donald Trump marks 100 days in office, Emmanuel Macron wins first round of French presidential election, Maria Sharapova comes back to tennis from a 15-month doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS