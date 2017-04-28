Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback

Society & Culture
April 28, 17:33 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_943778.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_943778.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_943778.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_943778.sliderLength-1}}
French presidential election candidate for the 'En Marche!' (Onwards!) political movement, Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux after the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, April 23
French presidential election candidate for the 'En Marche!' (Onwards!) political movement, Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux after the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, April 23
French presidential election candidate for the 'En Marche!' (Onwards!) political movement, Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux after the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, April 23
© EPA/YOAN VALAT
Russia's Maria Sharapova enters the court for her first match after a 15 months lasting doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 26
Russia's Maria Sharapova enters the court for her first match after a 15 months lasting doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 26
Russia's Maria Sharapova enters the court for her first match after a 15 months lasting doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 26
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Amnesty International activists dressed as the Statue of Liberty demonstrate outside the US embassy in London, highlighting human rights violations reportedly made during US President Donald Trump's administration, Britain, April 27
Amnesty International activists dressed as the Statue of Liberty demonstrate outside the US embassy in London, highlighting human rights violations reportedly made during US President Donald Trump's administration, Britain, April 27
Amnesty International activists dressed as the Statue of Liberty demonstrate outside the US embassy in London, highlighting human rights violations reportedly made during US President Donald Trump's administration, Britain, April 27
© EPA/ANDY RAIN
A view of the Kremlin in the town of Rostov, which is part of the Russian Golden Ring, April 23
A view of the Kremlin in the town of Rostov, which is part of the Russian Golden Ring, April 23
A view of the Kremlin in the town of Rostov, which is part of the Russian Golden Ring, April 23
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
US President Donald Trump pats a US Marine on the back after he and first lady Melania Trump walked Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada to their vehicle outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 27
US President Donald Trump pats a US Marine on the back after he and first lady Melania Trump walked Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada to their vehicle outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 27
US President Donald Trump pats a US Marine on the back after he and first lady Melania Trump walked Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada to their vehicle outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 27
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Ivanka Trump is surrounded by police and security as she visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, April 25
Ivanka Trump is surrounded by police and security as she visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, April 25
Ivanka Trump is surrounded by police and security as she visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, April 25
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Children from Ivory Coast play next to a polluted river running in the shanty town of Azito in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 24
Children from Ivory Coast play next to a polluted river running in the shanty town of Azito in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 24
Children from Ivory Coast play next to a polluted river running in the shanty town of Azito in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 24
© EPA/LEGNAN KOULA
Zoo Keeper scratches Brazilian Tapir Arturo at the Melbourne Zoo, Australia, April 27
Zoo Keeper scratches Brazilian Tapir Arturo at the Melbourne Zoo, Australia, April 27
Zoo Keeper scratches Brazilian Tapir Arturo at the Melbourne Zoo, Australia, April 27
© EPA/JULIAN SMITH
A Brazilian indigenous person stand in a protest next to Explanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, demanding for the demarcation of the lands, which ndigenous people of several Brazilian tribes claim as their own, Brazil, April 25
A Brazilian indigenous person stand in a protest next to Explanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, demanding for the demarcation of the lands, which ndigenous people of several Brazilian tribes claim as their own, Brazil, April 25
A Brazilian indigenous person stand in a protest next to Explanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, demanding for the demarcation of the lands, which ndigenous people of several Brazilian tribes claim as their own, Brazil, April 25
© EPA/Joédson Alves
Pink salt production at the biggest salty lake In Crimea Sasyk-Sivash, April 27
Pink salt production at the biggest salty lake In Crimea Sasyk-Sivash, April 27
Pink salt production at the biggest salty lake In Crimea Sasyk-Sivash, April 27
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
Students attend a classical ballet class at the Novosibirsk State Ballet School, Russia, April 25
Students attend a classical ballet class at the Novosibirsk State Ballet School, Russia, April 25
Students attend a classical ballet class at the Novosibirsk State Ballet School, Russia, April 25
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Goths sit outside a bar attending the Goth Festival in Whitby, North Yorkshire, Britain, April 23
Goths sit outside a bar attending the Goth Festival in Whitby, North Yorkshire, Britain, April 23
Goths sit outside a bar attending the Goth Festival in Whitby, North Yorkshire, Britain, April 23
© EPA/Nigel Roddis
Ancient Roman enthusiasts parade in the areas of Colosseum, Circus Maximus and the Roman Forum to celebrate the festivities of Christmas of Rome, April 23
Ancient Roman enthusiasts parade in the areas of Colosseum, Circus Maximus and the Roman Forum to celebrate the festivities of Christmas of Rome, April 23
Ancient Roman enthusiasts parade in the areas of Colosseum, Circus Maximus and the Roman Forum to celebrate the festivities of Christmas of Rome, April 23
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
The artist Marilu Garcia performs a presentation titled 'Repressed Venezuela; during a demonstration against the Venezuelan government in Caracas, Venezuela, April 24
The artist Marilu Garcia performs a presentation titled 'Repressed Venezuela; during a demonstration against the Venezuelan government in Caracas, Venezuela, April 24
The artist Marilu Garcia performs a presentation titled 'Repressed Venezuela; during a demonstration against the Venezuelan government in Caracas, Venezuela, April 24
© EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
A student, hired by the Museum of History of Yekaterinburg for the position of "anti-pigeon" trying to scare pigeons away from the museum building and persuade people not to feed the birds, Russia, April 26
A student, hired by the Museum of History of Yekaterinburg for the position of "anti-pigeon" trying to scare pigeons away from the museum building and persuade people not to feed the birds, Russia, April 26
A student, hired by the Museum of History of Yekaterinburg for the position of "anti-pigeon" trying to scare pigeons away from the museum building and persuade people not to feed the birds, Russia, April 26
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Editors choice
Servicemen march in formation in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade April 28, 13:31
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification April 27, 9:38
US President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, moderator Miriam Meckel and Dutch Queen Maxima take part in a panel discussion 'Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship' at the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who April 26, 17:03
Soviet ice hockey goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, 1976
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65 April 25, 14:49
A participant dressed as a Soviet soldier ahead of a historical reconstruction of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in Moscow region
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow April 24, 12:37
Francois Fillon casts his ballot
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election April 23, 15:52
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_943778'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_943778'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
French presidential election candidate for the 'En Marche!' (Onwards!) political movement, Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux after the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, April 23
© EPA/YOAN VALAT
Russia's Maria Sharapova enters the court for her first match after a 15 months lasting doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 26
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Amnesty International activists dressed as the Statue of Liberty demonstrate outside the US embassy in London, highlighting human rights violations reportedly made during US President Donald Trump's administration, Britain, April 27
© EPA/ANDY RAIN
A view of the Kremlin in the town of Rostov, which is part of the Russian Golden Ring, April 23
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
US President Donald Trump pats a US Marine on the back after he and first lady Melania Trump walked Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada to their vehicle outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 27
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Ivanka Trump is surrounded by police and security as she visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, April 25
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Children from Ivory Coast play next to a polluted river running in the shanty town of Azito in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 24
© EPA/LEGNAN KOULA
Zoo Keeper scratches Brazilian Tapir Arturo at the Melbourne Zoo, Australia, April 27
© EPA/JULIAN SMITH
A Brazilian indigenous person stand in a protest next to Explanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia, demanding for the demarcation of the lands, which ndigenous people of several Brazilian tribes claim as their own, Brazil, April 25
© EPA/Joédson Alves
Pink salt production at the biggest salty lake In Crimea Sasyk-Sivash, April 27
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
Students attend a classical ballet class at the Novosibirsk State Ballet School, Russia, April 25
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Goths sit outside a bar attending the Goth Festival in Whitby, North Yorkshire, Britain, April 23
© EPA/Nigel Roddis
Ancient Roman enthusiasts parade in the areas of Colosseum, Circus Maximus and the Roman Forum to celebrate the festivities of Christmas of Rome, April 23
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
The artist Marilu Garcia performs a presentation titled 'Repressed Venezuela; during a demonstration against the Venezuelan government in Caracas, Venezuela, April 24
© EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
A student, hired by the Museum of History of Yekaterinburg for the position of "anti-pigeon" trying to scare pigeons away from the museum building and persuade people not to feed the birds, Russia, April 26
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

One hundred Amnesty International activists, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, stage a protest outside the US embassy in London as Donald Trump marks 100 days in office, Emmanuel Macron wins first round of French presidential election, Maria Sharapova comes back to tennis from a 15-month doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback
20
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
2
Russian MP condemns turmoil in Macedonia as proof of West’s destructive meddling
3
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
4
Russia's Energy Ministry to discuss extension of OPEC deal with domestic producers
5
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
6
Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATO
7
Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама