Twelve militants of Islamic Jihad Mujahideen Jamaat grouping detained in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, April 27. /TASS/. A total of twelve militants of the Islamic Jihad Mujahideen Jamaat international terrorist grouping, which is banned in Russia, were detained on Wednesday in Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region an exclave territory in the southeastern Baltic area.

"Operatives detained twelve descendants from the Central Asian countries, who make up a cell of Islamic Jihad Mujahideen Jamaat, in the course of a special operation," the Kaliningrad regional branch of the FSB federal security service said.

"Their involvement in recruiting activities is not ruled out," the report said.

As a result of the operative search, the FSB identified the leader of the cell whom the law enforcement agencies in Uzbekistan placed on a wanted list for extremist crimes. It is believed that he recruited residents of the Kaliningrad region - and particularly the ones hailing from Central Asia - in the interests of Islamic Jihad Mujahideen Jamaat.

"The malefactor is giving confessionary evidence, some of which highlights the activity of his relatives in international terrorist organizations," the report said.

"In addition to it, the operatives have exposed connections of the cell leader and an inquiry into their involvement in the paramilitary units operating in Syria," it said.

The FSB now plans to deport the detainees shortly to the countries they arrived from, as they will face criminal responsibility there for the terrorist crimes they have committed.