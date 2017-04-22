Chris Pratt receives Walk of Fame star in Hollywood

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/.The U.S. actor Chris Pratt has been honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood (Los Angeles, California), the Variety entertainment publication wrote on Friday.

"I had good parents that raised me right," Pratt said, when asked how he keeps a clear head in the business. "And maybe it had something to do with the fact I’m 37 and moved here when I was 20, and in those 17 years saw the benefits and cost of being an a-play out in front of me with other people," he was quoted as saying.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" have turned the actor into one of the world’s most bankable action stars and sex symbols.