Russian activist sues for $89,000 in damages for unwarranted prosecution

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian activist Ildar Dadin, who was convicted for repeatedly violating Russia’s laws on holding protests, has filed a suit in the Moscow Region municipal court, asking for 5 mln rubles ($89,000) in compensation for unwarranted criminal prosecution, attorney Ksenia Kostromina told TASS today.

"Dadin has filed a claim in the Zheleznodorozhny municipal court, asking for 5 million rubles in compensatory damages," Kostromina stated. "The damage claim concerns unwarranted criminal prosecution, house arrest, and over two years of imprisonment," the lawyer noted.

In December 2015, Moscow’s Basmanny district court sentenced the activist to three years in prison for participating in four illegal street demonstrations. The sentence was reduced to two-and-a-half years in March 2016.

On February 10, 2017, the Russian Constitutional Court held that Dadin’s case should be reviewed, and the law of the Russian Criminal Code under which he was convicted should be reviewed. Ildar Dadin is the only person to have been prosecuted under this law since it was introduced.

On February 22, upon the recommendation of its Chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev, the Supreme Court reviewed the sentence of the Basmanny district court handed down to Dadin and ruled to quash it, stop the case and release the activist from prison. The court also acknowledged the activist’s right to rehabilitation. He was released on February 26.